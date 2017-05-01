A study found clinical evidence that ...

A study found clinical evidence that beer reduces pain.

Two or three beers may be a better painkiller than the stuff you get in the drugstore, a British study found. Researchers at Greenwich University in the U.K. say they discovered strong evidence that alcohol is an effective painkiller.

