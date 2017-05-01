A look at the winners and losers in t...

A look at the winners and losers in the $1.1T spending bill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Retired miners, college students and Planned Parenthood are winners in the $1.1 trillion spending bill unveiled on Monday. Losers are the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, efforts to store nuclear waste at Nevada's Yucca Mountain and President Donald Trump, who had many of his recommendations rejected by Republican and Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Choices Seminars (Apr '14) 5 hr Sharpeyes 33
News Online mental health assessment for young people 6 hr Humanspirit 2
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 7 hr Retribution 109
Poll Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07) 8 hr UnderstandPeople 94,570
News Accutane can increase risk of eye infections ac... (May '12) 12 hr Dorian 11
News Advair beats Spiriva in treatment of COPD (Dec '07) 12 hr Dorian 70
News Identifying and Treating BPH (Mar '12) 13 hr Dorian 31
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 15 hr test 164
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC