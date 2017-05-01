A look at the winners and losers in the $1.1T spending bill
Retired miners, college students and Planned Parenthood are winners in the $1.1 trillion spending bill unveiled on Monday. Losers are the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, efforts to store nuclear waste at Nevada's Yucca Mountain and President Donald Trump, who had many of his recommendations rejected by Republican and Democrats.
