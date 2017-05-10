$400 billion price tag for California...

$400 billion price tag for California single-payer bill

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

State experts say a California bill that would provide government-funded health coverage for ... . FILE--In this April 26, 2017, fie photo, Caroline Elam holds up a mock prescription order calling for passage of SB562, a single-payer health care bill, during a march to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 23
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 2 hr Standupvote 10
News How to spot the symptoms of teenage depression ... 3 hr Humanspirit 1
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 3 hr CodeTalker 7
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 4 hr Royal Norwegian A... 14
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 4 hr Deadly Smokers Lungs 58
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... 21 hr Cammie S 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC