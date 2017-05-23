23 million more uninsured with GOP he...

23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

The health care bill Republicans recently pushed through the House would leave 23 million more Americans without insurance and confront others who have costly medical conditions with coverage that could prove unaffordable, Congress' official budget analysts said Wednesday. Premiums on average would fall compared with President Barack Obama's health care overhaul - a chief goal of many Republicans - but that would be partly because policies would typically provide fewer benefits, said the report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Chicago, IL

