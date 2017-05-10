2 new initiatives for US veterans' ca...

2 new initiatives for US veterans' care coming to Colorado

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Two civilian initiatives are coming to Colorado to help veterans and their families deal with traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and other problems, the University of Colorado said Friday. A five-year, $38 million gift from the Marcus Foundation will create the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the university's Anschutz Medical Campus in the Denver suburb of Aurora, helping veterans manage the lingering effects of service-related concussions.

