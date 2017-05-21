10 hospitalized with botulism tied to gas stationa s nacho cheese sauce

10 hospitalized with botulism tied to...

10 hospitalized with botulism tied to gas station's nacho cheese sauce

Ten people have been hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating nacho cheese sauce served at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California, according to state and local officials. The Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement last week that the cause of the illness "appears to be prepared food, particularly nacho cheese sauce" from a gas station in Walnut Grove.

