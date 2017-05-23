1 dead, 9 hospitalized with botulism ...

1 dead, 9 hospitalized with botulism from nacho cheese sauce

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

One person is dead and nine others were hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating contaminated nacho cheese sauce at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California, state and local officials said. The California Department of Public Health released a statement Monday indicating the cheese sauce had tested positive for the toxins released by bacteria that cause the illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 30 min The Troll Stopper 32
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 2 hr David is scum 60
News Trump Budget Aims To Eliminate Tax Credits For ... 4 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
News Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion budget slashes f... 4 hr bohart 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 5 hr ardith 139
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 5 hr Trade her off 11
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 5 hr Kagome15 7,205
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC