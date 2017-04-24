Will sludge-color packaging deter smo...

Will sludge-color packaging deter smokers?

19 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Can the sight of a greenish-brown color really be enough to deter smokers from reaching for their next pack of cigarettes? Lawmakers in the UK hope the "world's ugliest color" will be helpful in lowering smoking rates in their country. In May, previously passed legislation will go into effect requiring all packs of cigarettes to be standardized.

Chicago, IL

