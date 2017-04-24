Warning over contaminated food link to C. diff superbug
The bug Clostridium difficile, known as C. difficile or C. diff, which causes stomach upsets and diarrhoea, could come from contaminated food and may be a more widespread problem than previously thought. Now University of Oxford said people may need to be vaccinated against it and the spreading of manure onto farmland reviewed.
