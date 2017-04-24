Warning over contaminated food link t...

Warning over contaminated food link to C. diff superbug

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rugby Advertiser

The bug Clostridium difficile, known as C. difficile or C. diff, which causes stomach upsets and diarrhoea, could come from contaminated food and may be a more widespread problem than previously thought. Now University of Oxford said people may need to be vaccinated against it and the spreading of manure onto farmland reviewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rugby Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 9 hr Samson 8
News Notre Dame sues federal government over health ... (Dec '13) 9 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) 11 hr kittycatclh 271
News Columbus abortion clinic scrambling to stay open 12 hr BIzzyBee 80
News Natural Ingredients for Healthy Skin (Mar '12) 18 hr apollenhealth 6
News U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from ... 22 hr kuda 11
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... 23 hr Choicerocks 5
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Apr 24 martymcfly 162
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC