US Facing Shortage of Yellow Fever Vaccine for Travelers

A manufacturing problem has created a shortage of the only version of the vaccine licensed in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that doses could run out as early as next month. Officials are bringing in another vaccine that's used in other countries, but it will be available at only about 250 of the 4,000 U.S. clinics that give the shot.

