US Facing Shortage of Yellow Fever Vaccine for Travelers
A manufacturing problem has created a shortage of the only version of the vaccine licensed in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that doses could run out as early as next month. Officials are bringing in another vaccine that's used in other countries, but it will be available at only about 250 of the 4,000 U.S. clinics that give the shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hormone Replacement Therapy (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|GeorgeKellog
|3
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|greysector
|32
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|18 hr
|Oldguy
|99
|On my mind: The dilemma of treating ADHD in chi...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Thu
|JUST SAY DUH
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Apr 24
|martymcfly
|162
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC