Trump rejects push to help solve Puerto Rico debt crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is opposed to a push to help Puerto Rico resolve its $70 billion debt load as the U.S. territory faces looming austerity measures amid a deep economic crisis. Trump issued a Twitter blast aimed at efforts to help the island cover its Medicaid costs - an issue that's entangled in Puerto Rico's last-minute debt negotiations.

