Trump: Health care bill 'guarantees' coverage for pre-existing conditions
President Donald Trump says the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act "guarantees" coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions -- a claim that could undercut the legislation the White House is currently pushing on Capitol Hill. "Pre-existing conditions are in the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are antipsychotic drugs more dangerous to demen... (Mar '15)
|8 min
|Dorian
|11
|Acne treatment and classification (Feb '12)
|25 min
|Dorian
|12
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|test
|164
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|107
|Accutane Side Effects Exposed: Side Effects of ... (Feb '07)
|5 hr
|Theo
|2,558
|Natural Ingredients for Healthy Skin (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Sparker444
|7
|How to Get an Accurate Depression Diagnosis
|23 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC