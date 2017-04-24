'Superman' visits tiny cancer patient at hospital window
Kendal Breyfogle was greeted by a window washer dressed as Superman at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as part of the hospital's "Superhero Day" that took place on April 27. "It was the first time she ever saw that so she was apprehensive at first, but started giving them high fives and was mad when they left," Breyfogle of Pierre, South Dakota. "Child life here is great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|2 hr
|Samson
|8
|Notre Dame sues federal government over health ... (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|kittycatclh
|271
|Columbus abortion clinic scrambling to stay open
|5 hr
|BIzzyBee
|80
|Natural Ingredients for Healthy Skin (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|apollenhealth
|6
|U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from ...
|15 hr
|kuda
|11
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|16 hr
|Choicerocks
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Apr 24
|martymcfly
|162
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC