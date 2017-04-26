Sheep grown in a plastic baga womb that could help premature babies

An artificial womb resembling a plastic bag has been used to keep premature lambs alive for four weeks outside of their own mother's womb and could one day be applied to premature babies. The sealed bag, made of polythene, contains amniotic fluid to provide all the nutrients and protection needed for growth, an interface delivering oxygen just as an umbilical cord would, and exchanging gases just like a placenta.

