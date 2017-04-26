Pie and tart shells recalled due to E...

Pie and tart shells recalled due to E. coli contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for various brands of pie and tart shells, including No Name brand's deep dish pie shells. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shells are produced by Edmonton-based Harlan Bakeries and were sold across Canada.

Chicago, IL

