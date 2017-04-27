Ohio zoo euthanizes 29-year-old polar...

Ohio zoo euthanizes 29-year-old polar bear that had cancer

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio says it has euthanized a 29-year-old male polar bear after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer with limited treatment options. Three are cubs born to the zoo's two female polar bears last November.

