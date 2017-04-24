Obesity causes more deaths than smoking
In fact obesity is the top cause of preventable life-years lost ahead of diabetes, tobacco use, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, according to the study. Researchers found that obesity resulted in as much as 47 per cent more life-years lost than tobacco, and tobacco caused similar life-years lost as high blood pressure.
