Montel Williams reveals how smoking marijuana every day for 17...
Former television personality Montel Williams has used cannabis nearly every day for 17 years. But he hasn't smoked it in over a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|5 hr
|Red Crosse
|101
|Natural Ingredients for Healthy Skin (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Sparker444
|7
|How to Get an Accurate Depression Diagnosis
|16 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|Columbus abortion clinic scrambling to stay open
|17 hr
|BIzzyBee
|78
|U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from ...
|19 hr
|Say What
|12
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Peki
|272
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Sat
|Samson
|8
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Apr 24
|martymcfly
|162
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC