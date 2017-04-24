Legislation would improve patient care, staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics

A bill aimed at improving patient care and staffing at 560 California dialysis clinics that serve more than 63,000 patients is threading its way through the state Legislature despite sharp opposition from some in the industry. Senate Bill 349 , also known as The Dialysis Patient Safety Act, has cleared the Senate Health and Senate Judiciary committees and is headed next to the Senate Appropriations Committee before moving on to the Assembly.

