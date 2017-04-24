Just over 800 Canadians received medical help to die in first six months
Just over 800 Canadians received medical help to end their lives during the first six months of a federal law that restricts medical assistance in dying to individuals who are already near death. An interim report by the federal government shows there were 803 medically assisted deaths between last June 17, when the law was enacted, and the end of December.
