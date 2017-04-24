Insurer Anthem hands feds deadline on...

Insurer Anthem hands feds deadline on crucial ACA subsidies

Health insurers are pressing President Donald Trump and Congress to guarantee a crucial customer subsidy for the Affordable Care Act's shaky insurance exchanges, and one of the biggest carriers has thrown in its participation as bargaining chip. Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem covers more than 1 million people on the exchanges and said Wednesday that it's planning to return next year.

