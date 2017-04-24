George HW Bush released after latest Houston hospital stay
Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay. Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement that the 92-year-old Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday.
Read more at NBC12.
