FDA: Avoid Fake 'Miracle' Cancer Treatments Sold on Internet
U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or prevent cancer. The Food and Drug Administration says these products, mostly sold on websites and social media, can be harmful, waste money and result in people not getting approved, effective treatments.
