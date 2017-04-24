FDA approves 1st targeted drug for certain leukemia patients
This image provided by Novartis shows Rydapt. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Rydapt for treating adults newly diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia who have a genetic mutation called FLT3.
