Doctor: George HW Bush Dealing With Chronica

A doctor who is treating former President George H.W. Bush says while the nation's 41st president has recovered from pneumonia, he is still dealing with the effects of chronic bronchitis. In a statement issued Tuesday, Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said he still expects the 92-year-old Bush will be discharged by the end of the week.

