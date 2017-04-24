Chipotle says sales rise, discloses p...

Chipotle says sales rise, discloses payment system problem

Tuesday Apr 25

Chipotle saw a key sales figure rise more than expected as it works to regain customers' trust after a series of food scares, but may have lost at least a little ground again in disclosing a possible data security issue. The company said it recently detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports its payment system in restaurants, but believes it has stopped the activity.

