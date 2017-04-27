Cancer treatment hype gives false hope to many patients
Although scientists have made key strides in recent years, and many early-stage cancers can now be cured, most of those with advanced cancer eventually die of their disease. Cancer treatment hype gives false hope to many patients Although scientists have made key strides in recent years, and many early-stage cancers can now be cured, most of those with advanced cancer eventually die of their disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hormone Replacement Therapy (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|GeorgeKellog
|3
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|greysector
|32
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|6 hr
|Oldguy
|99
|On my mind: The dilemma of treating ADHD in chi...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|23 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Thu
|JUST SAY DUH
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Apr 24
|martymcfly
|162
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC