Blood test offers hope for better lung cancer treatment
In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2005 file photo, Dr. Claudia Henschke, chief of the Division of Chest Imaging, right, and CT supervisor Gus Daphnis watch the lung scan of a patient at New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center in New York. The test, called a spiral or helical CT scan, detects lung abnormalities as small as 5 millimeters, less than a fifth of an inch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hormone Replacement Therapy (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|GeorgeKellog
|3
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|greysector
|32
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|6 hr
|Oldguy
|99
|On my mind: The dilemma of treating ADHD in chi...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|22 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|23 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Thu
|JUST SAY DUH
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Apr 24
|martymcfly
|162
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC