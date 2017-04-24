Austin abortion clinic reopens follow...

Austin abortion clinic reopens following high court ruling

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A medical provider whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down much of Texas' tough abortion law has reopened an Austin abortion clinic. Whole Women's Health reopened in the state capital Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hormone Replacement Therapy (Apr '15) 13 hr GeorgeKellog 3
Choices Seminars (Apr '14) 17 hr greysector 32
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 18 hr Oldguy 99
News On my mind: The dilemma of treating ADHD in chi... Thu Humanspirit 1
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Thu Humanspirit 1
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Thu They cannot kill ... 4
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Thu JUST SAY DUH 7
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Apr 24 martymcfly 162
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC