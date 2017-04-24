Austin abortion clinic reopens following high court ruling
A medical provider whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down much of Texas' tough abortion law has reopened an Austin abortion clinic. Whole Women's Health reopened in the state capital Friday.
