AstraZeneca Q1 upbeat on cancer drugs despite Q1 sales drop
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says first-quarter revenue fell amid declining sales of cholesterol treatment Crestor, which lost patent protection last year. Total revenue declined 12 percent to $5.4 billion as Crestor sales dropped 45 percent.
