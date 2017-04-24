AstraZeneca Q1 upbeat on cancer drugs...

AstraZeneca Q1 upbeat on cancer drugs despite Q1 sales drop

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says first-quarter revenue fell amid declining sales of cholesterol treatment Crestor, which lost patent protection last year. Total revenue declined 12 percent to $5.4 billion as Crestor sales dropped 45 percent.

Chicago, IL

