Appeals court upholds decision to blo...

Appeals court upholds decision to block Anthem bid for Cigna

11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A federal appeals court on Friday left in place a decision blocking Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem's bid to buy rival Cigna, saying that a bigger company is not better for consumers.

Chicago, IL

