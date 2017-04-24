AMA, AARP oppose latest Obamacare repeal effort
The influential American Medical Association, AARP and two major hospital groups all came out against a new amendment unveiled this week that would let states to weaken some of Obamacare's key protections for those with pre-existing conditions and for older enrollees. The so-called MacArthur amendment, authored by moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, would let states allow insurers to offer less comprehensive policies and to charge people more based on their health status.
