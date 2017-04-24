5 facts about strokes that could save...

5 facts about strokes that could save your life

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Chances are you know someone who has had a stroke. An estimated 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 2 hr Red Crosse 101
News Natural Ingredients for Healthy Skin (Mar '12) 3 hr Sparker444 7
News How to Get an Accurate Depression Diagnosis 13 hr Humanspirit 2
News Columbus abortion clinic scrambling to stay open 14 hr BIzzyBee 78
News U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from ... 16 hr Say What 12
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) 18 hr Peki 272
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Sat Samson 8
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Apr 24 martymcfly 162
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC