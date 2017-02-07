Women With Breast Cancer Miss Out On ...

Women With Breast Cancer Miss Out On Recommended Genetic Testing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Tests for mutations in BRCA genes that increase the risk of ovarian and breast cancer can help guide treatment and prevention. Women with breast cancer who are at high risk for having a BRCA mutation that raises cancer risk often don't get genetic testing, or even a chance to speak with a genetic counselor who'd help them weigh the necessity of such a test, a study finds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 1 hr Thinker 23
does anyone have a premature ejaculation fetish (Jan '11) 1 hr mkonak292 9
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... 2 hr duzitreallymatter 1
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... 2 hr VeganTiger 2
News Smoking ban revisited in West Virginia (Jan '15) 2 hr kirton 2
News Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Scabi... 3 hr journey2noScabies 2
News The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke... 4 hr Drilling for the ... 4
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 23 hr Starberry 7,110
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 4 kirton 144
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC