Women With Breast Cancer Miss Out On Recommended Genetic Testing
Tests for mutations in BRCA genes that increase the risk of ovarian and breast cancer can help guide treatment and prevention. Women with breast cancer who are at high risk for having a BRCA mutation that raises cancer risk often don't get genetic testing, or even a chance to speak with a genetic counselor who'd help them weigh the necessity of such a test, a study finds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Thinker
|23
|does anyone have a premature ejaculation fetish (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|mkonak292
|9
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|2 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|2 hr
|VeganTiger
|2
|Smoking ban revisited in West Virginia (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|kirton
|2
|Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Scabi...
|3 hr
|journey2noScabies
|2
|The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke...
|4 hr
|Drilling for the ...
|4
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|Starberry
|7,110
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 4
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC