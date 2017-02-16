Woman sues Tiffany & Co for 'pushing her out' over her cancer mutation surgery
Lisa O'Rourke says she was mistreated by her employer, Tiffany & Co, because of the surgeries she had to cut her cancer risk. A former employee of Tiffany & Co says the US jewellery maker pushed her out after she had her breasts and ovaries removed to avoid getting cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talk looks at history of autism
|32 min
|I Can Draw
|6
|How to Get Rid of a Dog's Cold (Apr '11)
|45 min
|raven
|61
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|jaywassaved
|255
|Bedwetting basics
|2 hr
|Wet_Jenny
|55
|Hi
|5 hr
|Ali
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|CouldIBe
|7,131
|Sheriff blames alcohol for woes (May '06)
|17 hr
|Missy
|3
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|kirton
|146
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC