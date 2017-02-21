With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust defense of health law
Carl Goulden, of Littlestown, speaks during a news conference with state officials in the Pennsylvania Capitol about how the 2010 federal health care law had protected him from medical bills stemming from two major heart attacks, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fair White Injectable Glutathione
|7 hr
|lynda
|1
|Collagen Drink For Beautiful Skin
|7 hr
|marielle
|1
|BeauOxiwhite Vitamin Supplement
|7 hr
|victoria
|1
|Instant Whitening Treatment
|7 hr
|zia
|1
|Best Antiperspirant Deodorant in Asia
|7 hr
|Quinzy
|1
|Body Lotion for Skin Whitening
|7 hr
|Dianne
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|625743bls
|7,137
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Tue
|Allemanmom
|263
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Sandra
|148
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC