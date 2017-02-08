Wisconsin Senate expected to pass mar...

Wisconsin Senate expected to pass marijuana extract

The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to pass a bill to legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures. Lawmakers set the groundwork in 2014 by making it legal to possess cannabidiol oil if used as a part of a doctor's trial.

