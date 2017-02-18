Why NASA is sending a superbug to the...

Why NASA is sending a superbug to the space station

An antibiotic-resistant superbug will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday from the same Cape Canaveral pad where the first manned mission to the moon lifted off and soon be studied by astronauts on the International Space Station. FILE: SpaceX launched two satellites into Earth's orbit Wednesday.

