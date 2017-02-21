When You Love An Old Dog, Managing Care Can Be A Challenge
There are 1 comment on the WGBH story from 22 hrs ago, titled When You Love An Old Dog, Managing Care Can Be A Challenge. In it, WGBH reports that:
The notion of dog years stems from the common belief that one year for a dog equals seven years for a human. Although canine aging is more nuanced than a simple formula, any dog lover knows that dogs' lives pass far too quickly.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGBH.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 11 hrs ago
But imagine life without the old turd producer. How would you leave piles of crap on other people's property or in the park without the old fella. And who would piss on the snow all winter so everyone else can be disgusted by it? And what would you do with the plastic bags you use to pick up the loose, hot, steaming piles of crap Rover produces for his dog slave?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|1 min
|Human
|137
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|43 min
|Ruth
|4,741
|Healthy turnout at ACA protest
|48 min
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|50
|Ottawa wants to ban smoking in apartments or co...
|5 hr
|Opinions R Like
|4
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Keith
|149
|Swedish politician: officials should have sex i...
|6 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|5
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|098765dmh
|7,140
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC