Warning that laundry capsules can burn childrens' eyes

Chemical burns to the eye of infants caused by brightly coloured laundry tablets have increased by 32-fold in just three years, a new study has warned. But they are becoming an increasing menace to young children aged three to four who mistake them for sweets or toys.

Chicago, IL

