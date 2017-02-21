Video for 'Traveling Light' reveals previously unseen Leonard Cohen footage
A new music video assembled by Leonard Cohen's son and another longtime collaborator is giving fans an intimate glimpse of the late singer. "Traveling Light," directed by Sammy Slabbinck, was posted online Thursday and offers an array of archival and previously unseen footage.
