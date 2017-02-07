Vaping is 'one-way bridge' to cigaret...

Vaping is 'one-way bridge' to cigarette smoking for teenagers, US study claims

Read more: Bury Times

A team of US researchers wanted to examine whether vaping was a predictor of future cigarette smoking among 17 and 18-year-olds. The study, published in the journal Tobacco Control, examined data from American pupils in their final year of high school in 2014 and again a year later.

Chicago, IL

