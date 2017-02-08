US judge blocks Anthem-Cigna health insurance merger
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Anthem Inc.'s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp., saying the merger would likely lead to higher costs, less competition and diminished innovation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the merger would significantly reduce competition in the already concentrated insurance market, particularly for large national employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|10 min
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|8
|Undocumented Immigrants Often Face Tough Health...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|21
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|3 hr
|kirton
|12
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|AKEELAH
|7,116
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|kirton
|29
|Dubai to screen expats for Hepatitis C and Syph... (Sep '08)
|18 hr
|emz
|18
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Feb 4
|kirton
|144
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC