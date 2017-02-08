US judge blocks Anthem-Cigna health i...

US judge blocks Anthem-Cigna health insurance merger

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Anthem Inc.'s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp., saying the merger would likely lead to higher costs, less competition and diminished innovation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the merger would significantly reduce competition in the already concentrated insurance market, particularly for large national employers.

