Up to 600 waterfowl die in western Idaho from avian cholera
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release on Tuesday says the birds were found dead on private land on Feb. 9. Officials say tests on two Canada geese, six mallards and a red-tailed hawk identified avian cholera as the cause of the deaths.
|
