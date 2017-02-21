Up to 600 waterfowl die in western Id...

Up to 600 waterfowl die in western Idaho from avian cholera

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release on Tuesday says the birds were found dead on private land on Feb. 9. Officials say tests on two Canada geese, six mallards and a red-tailed hawk identified avian cholera as the cause of the deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 2 hr 625743bls 7,137
News ADHD Linked To Brain Size 2 hr Again 3
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 9 hr Purplemouse2 8
News New center shows surge in demand for children's... 11 hr Humanspirit 1
News Medication For Erectile Dysfunction: How Much I... (Jan '11) 14 hr greenhealth 24
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 19 hr Say What 28
Anti aging face serum from magic potions beauty... 23 hr Vanessa 1
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) Tue eliza 4,738
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Tue Allemanmom 263
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Mon Sandra 148
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC