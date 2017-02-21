UN health agency 'vigilant' about Chi...

UN health agency 'vigilant' about China bird flu outbreak

12 hrs ago

" The World Health Organization says an increase in bird flu cases in China this year has not shown sustained human-to-human transmission, but it vows to remain "vigilant" over the puzzling outbreak in which affected fowl don't show any symptoms. Spokesman Christian Lindmeier of the U.N. health agency says the outbreak of the H7N9 strain is the fifth since 2013 in China, causing at least 73 deaths and 425 confirmed cases.

Chicago, IL

