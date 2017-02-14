Trump says autism is on the rise, but experts who study autism...
President Donald Trump told a roomful of teachers on February 14 that there's been a "tremendous amount of increase" in autism. "So what's going on with autism?" Trump said after a principal at the meeting told him she worked at a special education center in Virginia that serves children with autism.
