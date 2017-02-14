Trump says autism is on the rise, but...

Trump says autism is on the rise, but experts who study autism...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump told a roomful of teachers on February 14 that there's been a "tremendous amount of increase" in autism. "So what's going on with autism?" Trump said after a principal at the meeting told him she worked at a special education center in Virginia that serves children with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
massage in al khobar area 20 min Joy 3
News Ontario children and youth with ADHD often pres... 4 hr Humanspirit 3
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Blondie559 7,126
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 8 hr Tiffany 253
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 8 hr Tommy Tumbler 14
News Pick for Medicare post faces questions on India... 12 hr RustyS 1
News Merck halts late-stage trial of promising Alzhe... 12 hr Pharmafia 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Feb 12 kirton 146
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,907,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC