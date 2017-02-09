Trump administration starts deleting ...

Trump administration starts deleting Obamacare references from sites

The Trump administration has started removing language praising the Affordable Care Act from federal websites. It has made several changes to the online pages of the Health & Human Services Department, which oversees the law.

