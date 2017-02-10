Toppenish dairy recalls raw milk due to E. coli
A Toppenish dairy is recalling some of its organic raw milk after state Department of Agriculture inspectors recently found E. coli bacteria in raw milk products sold by the company. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that anyone who purchased raw milk from Pride & Joy Creamery with a "best by" date from Feb. 10 to Feb 24 is asked to return the product immediately.
