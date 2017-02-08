The Natural Cycles fertility app has been certified as a medical device by one regulator

Natural Cycles, an app that uses body temperature to track a woman's menstrual cycle, has been certified as a medical device for contraception by one regulator. The app, which records daily temperature and uses an algorithm to plot fertility on an in-app calendar, was part of a clinical study in 2016 of one million women that claimed it could be as effective as the contraceptive pill.

