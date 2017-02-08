The Natural Cycles fertility app has been certified as a medical device by one regulator
Natural Cycles, an app that uses body temperature to track a woman's menstrual cycle, has been certified as a medical device for contraception by one regulator. The app, which records daily temperature and uses an algorithm to plot fertility on an in-app calendar, was part of a clinical study in 2016 of one million women that claimed it could be as effective as the contraceptive pill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14)
|49 min
|yidfellas v USA
|64
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|4 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|8
|Undocumented Immigrants Often Face Tough Health...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|21
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|6 hr
|kirton
|12
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|AKEELAH
|7,116
|Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|kirton
|29
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC