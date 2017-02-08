The Natural Cycles fertility app has ...

The Natural Cycles fertility app has been certified as a medical device by one regulator

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Natural Cycles, an app that uses body temperature to track a woman's menstrual cycle, has been certified as a medical device for contraception by one regulator. The app, which records daily temperature and uses an algorithm to plot fertility on an in-app calendar, was part of a clinical study in 2016 of one million women that claimed it could be as effective as the contraceptive pill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14) 49 min yidfellas v USA 64
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) 3 hr CYDY FAN 3
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 4 hr Rainbow Kid 8
News Undocumented Immigrants Often Face Tough Health... 5 hr Wildchild 21
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 6 hr kirton 12
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 11 hr AKEELAH 7,116
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 20 hr kirton 29
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC