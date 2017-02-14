Texas anti-abortion efforts renew aft...

Texas anti-abortion efforts renew after Supreme Court defeat

Undeterred by a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down sweeping abortion restrictions that were sold as protecting women's health, Texas Republicans are pushing new measures pitched as protecting fetuses, with a hopeful eye toward Washington. New anti-abortion measures are moving through the Legislature - where Democrats are virtually powerless to stop them - and opponents see a shift in GOP strategy after last year's 5-3 Supreme Court ruling that rejected the state's claims of trying to safeguard women and dismantled a 2013 law that prompted many of the state's abortion clinics to close.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,659 • Total comments across all topics: 278,900,666

